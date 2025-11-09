Gojsic scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Kelowna's 6-3 win over Victoria on Saturday.

This was Gojsic's first multi-point effort of the season. The 19-year-old has just three goals and five assists over 14 appearances for the Rockets, which isn't exactly a positive sign after he took a step back with 20 goals and 37 points in 61 regular-season outings a year ago. Gojsic is a Nashville prospect after being selected 94th overall in 2024, and he has signed his entry-level deal, but his lack of offense is a bit discouraging, though his size could be just as valuable as his scoring once he joins the professional ranks.