Marchessault scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Marchessault recorded his first multi-goal effort of the season, and it was also the fourth time he recorded two or more points in a single game. Unfortunately for the 33-year-old, this performance wasn't enough to stop Nashville's losing streak, which now sits at eight games. Marchessault has been one of the few reliable fantasy options in the Predators roster, and he has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) across 29 appearances. The efficiency has been lacking, however, and his 7.9 shooting percentage represents a career-low mark for the winger.