Marchessault recorded two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
The 33-year-old winger helped set up Nashville's first two goals of the night, with the tallies by Ryan O'Reilly and Thomas Novak coming less than two minutes apart midway through the second period. Marchessault has produced back-to-back multi-point performances, but he's struggled to make a consistent impact in his first season for the Predators, managing seven goals and 17 points in 30 games with 92 shots on net, 49 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-8 rating.
