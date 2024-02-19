site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Predators' Mark Jankowski: Recalled from minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jankowski was brought up from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
Jankowski has one goal on nine shots in five NHL outings this season. He also has 15 goals and 47 points across 40 AHL contests this campaign.
