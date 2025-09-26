Wood, who was injured in Thursday night's showcase event, did not take the ice for practice Friday, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Wood was playing in the team's scrimmage showcase event when he took a hard hit near the boards. The team hasn't provided an official update yet, though any missed time won't improve the 20-year-old winger's chances of making the Opening Night roster. In his limited appearances last year (six games), Wood notched one assist, eight shots and two hits while averaging 11:35 of ice time. Once cleared to play, Wood should probably be expected to report to AHL Milwaukee, where he likely will play the majority of the 2025-26 campaign.