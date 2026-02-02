Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Set to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blankenburg (illness) is expected to play against St. Louis on Monday, according to Lou Korac of The Hockey News.
Following a one-game absence, Blankenburg will replace Andreas Englund in Monday's lineup against the Blues. The 27-year-old Blankenburg has six goals, 21 points, 53 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and 40 hits across 43 appearances this season.
