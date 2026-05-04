Blankenburg scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Wild in Game 1.

Blankenburg has played the last two games due to the absence of Josh Manson (upper body). This is Blankenburg's first year in the postseason, though he won't play all the time if the Avalanche's defense gets back to full health. He earned 24 points, 62 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and 55 hits over 61 regular-season appearances between Colorado and Nashville. Expect the 27-year-old blueliner to primarily work on the third pairing when in the lineup.