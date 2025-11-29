Perbix notched an assist and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Perbix snapped an 18-game point drought when he helped out on Ryan O'Reilly's game-winning goal in the third period. The 27-year-old Perbix went minus-13 with 24 shots on net and 17 blocked shots in that span. He won't put up a ton of offense, but he can do better than he has over the last month-plus. For the year, the defenseman is at four points, 29 shots on net, 26 blocks, eight PIM and a minus-8 rating through 24 appearances.