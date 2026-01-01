Perbix scored a goal on two shots and blocked five shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Perbix has a point in each of his last two games, and he's earned a goal and three assists over 11 outings since he recovered from an upper-body injury. The defenseman is up to eight points, 39 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 19 hits and a minus-10 rating through 36 outings this season. While he plays in a top-four role, he doesn't score enough to help in standard fantasy formats.