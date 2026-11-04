Perbix scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Perbix has three points over his last two games. That's all of his offense this season, but he's done enough overall to stick around in the NHL after initially clearing waivers to begin the campaign. He's since exhausted the 10 appearances that comes with clearing waivers, so he would have to go through the process again if the Predators want to send him to AHL Milwaukee. With his play trending up, that seems unlikely for now. Perbix has added nine shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 14 appearances.