Perbix scored an empty-net goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Perbix's offense has turned up lately with two goals and two assists over his last four contests. That's all of his scoring production for the year over 16 outings. He's added 13 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. His slow start has left him firmly in a bottom-four role, and fantasy managers will need to see much more consistency before Perbix can be an option even in deep formats.