Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Likely to be re-signed

Predators GM David Poile said he has every intention of re-signing Grimaldi before next season.

Grimaldi had just 13 points in 53 games during the regular season, but led the team with three goals in five games during their first-round playoff loss to the Stars. The 26-year-old California native will become a restricted free agent July 1, but you should expect to see him back in a Preds uniform next season and return to his usual bottom-six role.