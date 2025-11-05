Stamkos scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Stamkos evened things up for the Preds with 0.3 seconds left in the final frame, but the Wild still won the game in overtime thanks to a goal from Marcus Johansson. Stamkos is enduring a slow start to the season, and while he remains a player worth rostering based on his scoring ability, the results just haven't been there for him. This was only his second goal of the 2025-26 campaign.