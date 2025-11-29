Stamkos scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Stamkos' second two-point effort in a row. His move onto a line with Ryan O'Reilly and Luke Evangelista looks to be paying off for both the players and the team as a whole. Stamkos is still at just nine points (six goals, three assists) with 47 shots on net, 18 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 24 appearances this season, but he's starting to get things on the right track.