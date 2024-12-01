Stamkos logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Stamkos has three goals and two assists over his last seven contests, with four of those five points coming on the power play. The man advantage hasn't been a problem for the Predators, but the team's 5-on-5 play has left a lot to be desired from top to bottom. Stamkos is at 13 points (nine on the power play), 63 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-14 rating over his first 25 appearances with Nashville.