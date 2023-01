Askarov will guard the road goal versus the Canadiens on Thursday, Willy Daunic of Bally Sports Tennessee reports.

Askarov will make his NHL debut in this contest, with Kevin Lankinen (illness) unavailable. With AHL Milwaukee, Askarov has a 13-6-4 record with a 2.66 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 22 games in his first season in North America.