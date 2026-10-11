Surin has earned 10 points over 14 contests for Lokomotiv Yaroslav in the KHL this season.

Surin produced at a decent clip in 2025-26, earning 37 points over 57 playoff contests. He added eight points in 22 playoff outings for the Gagarin Cup-winning team. He's working on a slightly higher scoring pace this season, and if that holds up, he should challenge for the 50-point mark. The 20-year-old forward's contract is up at the end of the campaign, so he may be an option to join the Predators' organization on an entry-level deal for 2027-28 and beyond.