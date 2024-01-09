Panarin tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Panarin picked up a helper on Vincent Trocheck's opening power-play tally in the first period before ripping a wrist shot past Thatcher Demko for a goal in the second. The two-point effort extended Panarin's point streak to eight games -- he has five multi-point performances in that span, totaling nine goals and five assists. The 32-year-old Panarin is up to 57 points (26 goals, 31 assists) through 39 games this year, good for third in the league behind Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon.