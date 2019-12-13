Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Explodes for four points
Panarin netted a hat trick and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Panarin's first goal gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead in the second period. That advantage didn't hold, but the Russian set up Mika Zibanejad's tying goal in the third and then added a late pair to lock up the Rangers' win. The 28-year-old has five tallies and two helpers through three games on the current road trip. He's up to 18 goals and 41 points in 31 contests overall. He's red-hot right now and could be in line for a career year, an impressive feat for a player who hasn't dipped under 74 points in any of his four previous seasons.
