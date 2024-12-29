Shesterkin gave up five goals on 13 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Shesterkin made it nearly halfway through the second period before he was replaced by Jonathan Quick for the second time in five starts. The Lightning got the better of Shesterkin in all situations -- they scored twice shorthanded and twice on the power play. The loss dropped the 28-year-old netminder to 11-14-1 with a 3.06 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 26 starts this season. It doesn't get any easier, as the Rangers' next three games are at Florida on Monday, at home versus the Bruins on Thursday and on the road against the Capitals next Saturday.