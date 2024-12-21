Shesterkin stopped 41 of 42 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Shesterkin had allowed 11 goals over his last four starts, going 1-3-0 in that span. While it'll take more than one good game to get the Rangers back on track, this was a statement win for Shesterkin, who was just 1-3-0 when facing 40-plus shots prior to this contest. He improved to 11-12-1 overall with a 2.95 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 24 starts. Fantasy managers should buy low on the 28-year-old goalie -- there may not be a better opportunity than now. The Rangers continue a tough stretch of games at home Sunday versus the Hurricanes.