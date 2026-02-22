Quick (lower body) returned to practice Sunday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Quick left Saturday's practice early due to precautionary reasons, but there seems to be no reason for concern, as he was back on the ice for Sunday's practice. The 40-year-old will continue to be relied upon as the No. 1 goaltender in New York until Igor Shesterkin (lower body) is able to return. Quick is 4-14-2 with a 3.10 GAA and an .890 save percentage on the season.