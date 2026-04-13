Quick was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes on the road versus the Panthers.

Quick confirmed after the morning skate that Monday's contest will be his final NHL game, bringing a close to his 19-year career. The veteran netminder won a pair of Stanley Cup championships when he was with the Kings, including being named the 2012 Conn Smythe winner. Overall, Quick will end up appearing in 829 regular-season contests. He has posted a 410-306-90 record, a 2.51 GAA, a .910 save percentage and 65 shutouts in the first 828 games before his final game Monday. Quick also went 49-43 with a 2.31 GAA and .921 save percentage in 92 career playoff outings.