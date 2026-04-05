Quick made 31 saves in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Saturday.

The veteran netminder was stellar, especially in the third period when the Red Wings outshot the Rangers 18-6. He had a shutout in his sights, but David Perron knocked in a loose puck at the far side of the net after a wraparound attempt. Quick has won two of his last three outings. Like the Rangers, the 40-year-old has had a rough season. He's 6-16-2 with two shutouts, a 3.09 GAA and .893 save percentage.