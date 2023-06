Asplund wasn't given a qualifying offer by the Predators on Friday, and will become an unrestricted free agent, John Glennon of NHL.com reports.

Asplund was dealt from the Sabres to the Predators at the trade deadline for a seventh-round pick in 2025, but was pointless in 19 games with Nashville. He did manage two goals and six assists in 27 games with Buffalo before the trade.