Asplund inked a two-year contract with Swiss club HC Davos on Tuesday, AHL Insider Patrick Williams reports.

Asplund was a highly touted prospect coming out of Sweden when the Sabres selected him 33rd overall in the 2016 NHL Draft. Unfortunately, things haven't worked out for the 27-year-old center, as he has logged just 52 NHL games over the last three seasons. While Asplund was productive with AHL Charlotte last year, he generated 43 points in 63 regular-season outings, it seems he will head back to Europe to continue his NHL career.