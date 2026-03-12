Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Out two weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Todd McLellan said Thursday that Copp (leg) will miss at least the next two weeks, Jonathan Mills of DetroitRedWings.com reports.
Copp will be reevaluated in two weeks. He was injured Tuesday in Florida. Copp has eight goals and 29 assists over 65 games this season. The Red Wings recalled John Leonard on Wednesday and he is expected to draw into the lineup in place of Copp.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Two points including OT winner•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Post empty-netter•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Pots opening goal Monday•