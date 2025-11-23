Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom: Lands on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
In a corresponding move, the Red Wings recalled Erik Gustafsson from AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday. Soderblom's placement on the IR list is retroactive to Nov. 9, so he can be activated whenever he's ready to return. However, he has missed the last six games, and it's unclear when he will be available to play. Soderblom has contributed one goal, 11 shots on net and 22 hits in 11 appearances this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom: Officially out Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom: Sidelined with undisclosed injury•
-
Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom: Deposits goal Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom: Agrees to two-year contract•
-
Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom: Heads to AHL•