Soderblom (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

In a corresponding move, the Red Wings recalled Erik Gustafsson from AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday. Soderblom's placement on the IR list is retroactive to Nov. 9, so he can be activated whenever he's ready to return. However, he has missed the last six games, and it's unclear when he will be available to play. Soderblom has contributed one goal, 11 shots on net and 22 hits in 11 appearances this season.