Gibson will defend the road net against Colorado on Monday, Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports reports.

Gibson allowed four goals on 17 shots before getting the hook from Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Avalanche. The 32-year-old netminder has a 21-11-2 record with a 2.68 GAA, a .902 save percentage and three shutouts in 35 appearances this season. However, he has gone 0-2-1 in his last three outings while permitting nine goals on 61 shots. Colorado ranks first in the league with 3.91 goals per game this campaign.