Red Wings' John Gibson: Facing Avalanche
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibson will defend the road net against Colorado on Monday, Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports reports.
Gibson allowed four goals on 17 shots before getting the hook from Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Avalanche. The 32-year-old netminder has a 21-11-2 record with a 2.68 GAA, a .902 save percentage and three shutouts in 35 appearances this season. However, he has gone 0-2-1 in his last three outings while permitting nine goals on 61 shots. Colorado ranks first in the league with 3.91 goals per game this campaign.