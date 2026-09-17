Appleton (upper body) has been cleared to participate in Red Wings' training camp, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Appleton missed Detroit's final seven games of the 2025-26 campaign with an upper-body injury. The 30-year-old forward was one of the Red Wings' regular depth wingers prior to his injury, where he posted six goals, 14 points, 63 shots on net and 89 hits across 65 regular-season games. As he's resumed skating for training camp, he'll battle for a similar depth role this season against the Wings' plethora of forwards in attendance.