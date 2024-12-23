Edvinsson (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Blues.

Edvinsson was on the ice for Monday's morning skate, so he appeared to be trending in the right direction after missing the last two games due to an upper-body injury he sustained Wednesday against Philadelphia. However, he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive matchup. Due to the league's upcoming Christmas break, he'll have several days to rest before the Red Wings face the Maple Leafs on Friday, and he's expected to be back in action for that matchup, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.