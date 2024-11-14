Tarasenko registered an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Tarasenko set up Jonathan Berggren's tally in the second period. The helper snapped a seven-game slump for Tarasenko, who continues to see a limited role on the third line and second power-play unit. The winger has just four points with 23 shots on net, six hits, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 14 appearances this season, so it doesn't look like he'll be much of a fantasy force.