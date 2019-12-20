Play

Sabres' Carter Hutton: Struggles continue

Hutton made 23 saves in a 6-1 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.

Ugh. The Sabres really struggled without young star, Jack Eichel, on Thursday night and that sure didn't help Hutton, whose winless streak continues (0-6-4; last 10 starts). We simply cannot recommend him at this time.

