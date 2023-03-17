Levi has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo.

Levi excelled with Northeastern University, posting a 1.54 GAA and a .952 save percentage in 32 contests in 2021-22, and following that up with a 2.24 GAA and a .933 save percentage in 34 games this season. He was originally taken by Florida with the No. 212 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, but Buffalo acquired him as part of the Sam Reinhart trade in the summer of 2021. Levi has plenty of potential, though the 21-year-old might need to put in some work in the AHL before he's ready to challenge for a roster spot with the Sabres.