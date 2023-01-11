Comrie made 18 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Seeing his first NHL action since Nov. 16 after recovering from a lower-body injury, Comrie was handed early 1-0 and 2-1 leads but couldn't make them hold up despite Buffalo's efforts to reduce the volume of rubber he faced -- the Sabres blocked 13 shots in front of the netminder. Comrie may have a short window in which to regain his form, however, as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had won six straight starts prior to being sent down to AHL Rochester on Monday.