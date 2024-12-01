Aube-Kubel returned to the lineup Saturday in a 3-0 loss to the Islanders, but he recorded just three shots on goal and three hits over 11:23 of ice time.

Aube-Kubel filled in for Sam Lafferty (lower body) in this contest. Given the Sabres produced no goals, lineup changes could be coming for Tuesday versus the Avalanche. Aube-Kubel played in just six of 14 contests in November and remains in search of his first point -- he's been held scoreless with seven shots on net, 11 hits and six PIM over eight appearances so far. When he plays, he's typically stuck in a fourth-line role.