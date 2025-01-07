Thompson scored a power-play goal on six shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.

Thompson buried a one-timer off a pass from Rasmus Dahlin in the second period. Over the last seven games, Thompson has three goals and six assists, with five of those nine points coming on the power play. The 27-year-old has been lining up at right wing lately rather than center, giving Dylan Cozens a chance in a top-line role. Thompson has 19 goals, 15 assists, 10 power-play points, 107 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-1 rating over 36 appearances this season.