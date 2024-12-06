Luukkonen made 28 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets on Thursday.

He played a strong game. UPL came within a hair of stopping the eventual winner -- he slammed the door shut on the initial chance off the rush, but Adam Lowry picked up the rebound near the right post and hammered it home. Luukkonen has scuffled a bit lately -- he's 0-2-2 in his last four games with 13 goals allowed after going 5-0-0 in his previous five. UPL is a solid fantasy netminder, who will be the reason whether the Sabres make the postseason or not.