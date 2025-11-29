Perron scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Perron's tally tied the game at 3-3 in the third period, but Matt Kessel gave the Blues the lead for good less than two minutes later. The goal ended a 17-game stretch without one for Perron, though he still had eight helpers in that span. The 37-year-old saw a season-low 10:40 of ice time Friday, and he'll likely see his minutes reduced now that Brady Tkachuk is healthy again. Perron has three goals, 11 points, 25 shots on net, 29 hits, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating through 24 appearances.