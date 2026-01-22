Perron is expected to miss 5-7 weeks due to a sports hernia injury that will require surgery, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports Thursday.

Head coach Travis Green said Thursday that Perron's injury has been bothering him for a while, and the 37-year-old will undergo a procedure ahead of the Olympic break. Perron had appeared in each of the Senators' first 49 games of the season, recording 10 goals, 15 assists, 64 hits, 22 PIM and 18 blocked shots while averaging 13:26 of ice time. While he's facing a lengthy recovery process, he could be ready to return around when the Senators resume play in late February.