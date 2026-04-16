Cozens scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Cozens has three goals and four assists over eight contests in April. The 25-year-old didn't take rest after the Senators clinched their playoff spot, and he played in all 82 games for the second year in a row. This was a strong regular season for him -- he ends with 28 goals, 31 assists, 29 power-play points, 205 shots on net, 215 hits, 59 PIM and a minus-7 rating. Cozens should continue to hold down a second-line job in the postseason.