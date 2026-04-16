Senators' Dylan Cozens: Deposits empty-netter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cozens scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Cozens has three goals and four assists over eight contests in April. The 25-year-old didn't take rest after the Senators clinched their playoff spot, and he played in all 82 games for the second year in a row. This was a strong regular season for him -- he ends with 28 goals, 31 assists, 29 power-play points, 205 shots on net, 215 hits, 59 PIM and a minus-7 rating. Cozens should continue to hold down a second-line job in the postseason.
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