Cozens scored two goals, one on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Capitals.

Cozens saw his five-game point streak end in the 2-1 win over the Flyers on Thursday, but he bounced back admirably and posted his first multi-point effort of the campaign. Cozens has cracked the scoresheet in seven of his nine appearances so far in 2025-26, tallying six goals and three assists over that stretch.