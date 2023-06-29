Stanley was selected 108th overall by the Senators in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Stanley, a Vancouver native, has rebuffed numerous advances from the WHL, instead playing this past season in the BCHL (38P in 53GP) to maintain his collegiate eligibly. He's committed to Cornell. Stanley brings less offense to the table than his scoring numbers this past season would lead you to believe, but his decision making with the puck is fine and he's a big kid at 6-foot-2 and nearly 200 pounds. Stanley is going to need multiple seasons with the Big Red, but there's sneaky potential future NHL value here.