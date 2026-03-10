Reimer stopped all 16 shots he faced in Monday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.

If there was a game where Reimer could've earned his first shutout of the season, this was it -- he didn't have a lot of work against one of the worst offenses in the league. Reimer has won three of his last four starts dating back to Jan. 28, going 3-1-0 with a 1.75 GAA and an .899 save percentage over that span. Reimer should remain the No. 2 option between the pipes behind Linus Ullmark, though, so his fantasy role remains limited and matchup-based until further notice.