Senators' James Reimer: Between pipes Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reimer will guard the road goal against New Jersey on Sunday, per Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site.
Reimer will get the second half of Ottawa's back-to-back after Linus Ullmark played in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders. The 38-year-old Reimer has a 6-4-1 record with one shutout, a 2.42 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 12 NHL outings this campaign. Since March 1, New Jersey ranks third in the league with 3.70 goals per game.
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