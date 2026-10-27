Reimer stopped five of the eight shots on net he saw in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Reimer's debut for the Rangers didn't go to plan, as he allowed two goals before making his first save in Monday's outing. He was eventually replaced by Dylan Garand to start the second period after he allowed a third goal late in the period to Drew Doughty. While expectations weren't through the roof for the 38-year-old Reimer following his signing Sunday, he was expected to be serviceable after posting a 35-save shutout with AHL Hartford in his lone outing of the season. The 16-year NHL veteran has time to turn things around with Joonas Korpisalo (foot) still sidelined, but Reimer is best left on waivers in fantasy for the time being with the Rangers off until Sunday.