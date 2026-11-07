Reimer was placed on unconditional waivers by the Rangers on Saturday for the purposes of terminating his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Reimer already cleared regular waivers Friday. The 38-year-old goaltender made just one appearance with the Rangers in 2026-27, allowing three goals on eight shots in 20:00 of ice time en route to a 6-3 loss to the Kings on Oct. 26. Reimer was signed by New York on Oct. 25 because Igor Shesterkin (knee) and Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) were both unavailable. Shesterkin is done for the season, but Korpisalo has returned to form a goaltending tandem with Dylan Garand. Reimer no longer has a spot with the team now that Korpisalo is healthy, and it seems the Rangers feel comfortable enough about their situation to shed Reimer's NHL contract.