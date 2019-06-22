Senators' Lassi Thomson: Bright future for scoring defender

Thomson was drafted 19th overall by the Senators at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

This offensive-minded Finn has a bright NHL future. Thomson is definitely better on the offensive side of the puck than in his own zone. His hockey sense is high and his shot is great. And he moves the puck well on exits and entries. Yes, Thomson is a bit vulnerable in his own zone, but his offensive skills should balance that out. And he is just 18. He scored 17 goals and 41 points in 63 games with Kelowna of the WHL in 2018-19. Thomson tired over the second half, so we'll be watching his 2019-20 to see how his game grows. He is apparently headed home to Finland to play, but the Sens might be able to sway him to stay.