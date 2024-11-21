Ullmark will be between the home pipes versus Vegas on Thursday, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Ullmark has been shaky his last two starts, allowing 10 goals on only 50 shots. The Swedish netminder is 4-5-1 with a 2.99 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. Ullmark is off to his worst start since the 2018-19 season, when he was 15-14-5 with a 3.11 GAA and a .905 save percentage with Buffalo. The Golden Knights will look to get back on track after they were shut out 3-0 in Toronto on Wednesday.