Hensler scored a goal and added two assists in the University of Wisconsin's 6-5 over time win over Ohio State on Saturday.

This was Hensler's best game of the year, getting him up to three goals and four helpers through 11 contests. He had just 12 points in 32 games for the Badgers last year as a freshman, so he's taking a step up on offense as would be expected. The 19-year-old was selected 23rd overall by the Senators in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. He has long-term upside as a top-four defenseman who can do passable work at a minimum in all three zones.